Sign up for Summer Reading Game

June 2017
Get ready to read, enter secret codes, attend special library programs, log points and win prizes!
Summer is a great time for young readers to sharpen their reading skills and prevent the loss of existing skills over summer vacation. It’s also a great time for adults to relax with a book. It’s the perfect time to read together as a family.
So, how to get ready and make sure you get the most out of summer reading? Here are three quick tips:
Set a summer reading goal for yourself and your children.
Start compiling your TBR (to be read) list. You can browse reviews, place items on hold and create saved lists in “My Account.”
Follow Phoenix Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to gear up to participate in the reading challenges.
At signup, all participants may choose a free used book provided the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library. Pre-readers receive a free reusable tote bag, and kids ages 0-14 receive a coupon for a free personal pan pizza from Peter Piper Pizza (while supplies last). Teens ages 12-17 receive a free water bottle.
The reading game runs June 1 to Aug. 1. To sign up, visit your local library branch or click here.
