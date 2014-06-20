Some kids can get free braces

March 2017
Thanks to their partnership with the nonprofit Smiles Change Lives, several Phoenix-area orthodontists are giving hundreds of local kids a reason to smile.
Smiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit that helps kids get braces who could not otherwise afford them. On average, braces cost $6,500 per child, making them out of reach for many hard working families. Further, orthodontic treatment has long been considered cosmetic by insurance companies, providing little assistance, even for those that are insured. As a result, many children and teens suffer unnecessary discomfort and embarrassment from their misaligned teeth.
Smiles Change Lives mission is to provide these families with the opportunity to provide their children with braces through its network of over 800 volunteer orthodontists in the United States and Canada.
Smiles Change Lives now has little wait time in the Phoenix area and is actively seeking qualified applicants to fill these openings. To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-18, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and meet certain financial guidelines (e.g., for a family of 4, their household income must be below $49,200).
An application must be submitted to the program for approval, which can be found at www.smileschangelives.org/apply.
Tagged braces, free, Phoenix, Smiles Change Lives, teens, youth