Spinato’s donates to Sojourner Center on Nat’l Pizza Day

March 2017
Residents at the Valley’s Sojourner Center shelter got to enjoy a slice or two of pizza thanks to Spinato’s Pizzeria, which donated 45 pizzas on Feb. 9 in honor of National Pizza Day. Spinato’s staff and family members also donated their time to deliver and serve the tasty pies and help the residents, for a short time, forget their troubles and just enjoy a good meal.
“Community and giving back is at the core of the Spinato’s playbook,” said Anthony Spinato, vice president of Spinato’s Pizzeria. “We wanted to be able to help families going through a difficult time have a slice of normalcy on National Pizza Day.”
“We are truly grateful for Spinato’s generous donation of pizzas for 200 people to help our residents celebrate National Pizza Day,” said Maria E. Garay-Serratos, CEO of Sojourner Center. “The gift was a special moment for all of us at Sojourner Center, brightening our day and putting smiles on the faces of the women and children we serve, as well as the staff and volunteers who participated.”
