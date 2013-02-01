Storytimes with ‘Belle from Beauty and the Beast’

June 2017
The Herberger Theater Center (HTC) and Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) will partner with the Phoenix Public Libraries for select summer storytimes with Belle from Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.
Phoenix Public Library locations and dates include: Burton Barr Central Library (1221 N. Central Ave, Phoenix), Tuesday, June 20, from 10-11 a.m.; Mesquite Library (4525 E. Paradise Village Parkway N.), Wednesday, June 21, from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Belle will lead stories and songs and be available following storytime to pose for pictures with those in attendance. Participants will also receive a special edition Beauty and The Beast bookmark with a promotional coupon code for tickets to Beauty and The Beast at HTC.
“In Beauty and The Beast, Belle teaches us that new worlds can be unlocked and imaginations can soar by opening a book,” said Brad York, ABT’s director of Marketing. “She inspires us to always be curious and have a hunger for knowledge.”
Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” will be co-presented by ABT and HTC, July 7 through 16, on stage at the Herberger Theater. This production marks a continued partnership between ABT and HTC in 2017, having co-produced “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” at HTC in 2016. The two leading Valley arts organization have also announced plans to continue the “tradition” and will remount “A Christmas Carol: The Musical “at HTC this coming holiday season.
For “Beauty and The Beast” performance tickets, visit www.HerbergerTheater.org or call 602-252-8497.
