Student art designs sought for day of advocacy

November 2017
Submissions are being accepted from Arizona students for selection as the official artwork for the 2018 Arts Congress, a day of advocacy and awareness, on Feb. 19 at the Arizona State Capitol. The theme of the annual event is Art Everywhere, Every Day, for Everyone.
Submissions are being accepted until 11:59 a.m., Dec. 6, 2017. The winning artist will be chosen by public voting on the Arizona Citizens for the Arts website (www.azcitizensforthearts.org) beginning Dec. 11 and closing at 5 p.m., Dec. 22.
The winning artist’s work will be featured on the Arts Congress tote bag that will be available for all attendees. The artist also will receive a $100 prize.
The contest is open to all Arizona students. One entry per person is permitted. Entries should be simple, clean and bold to suitably transfer to a tote bag.
Artwork should be original, digitally rendered or converted and in black-and-white. Entries must be at least 12-inches by 10-inches and submitted as a high-resolution (300 dpi) JPEG. Each submission will be reviewed be an independent panel and a link to the contest will be provided to qualifying artists for sharing through social media.
For questions and more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org or contact Kristyn Kozar at 602-253-6535 or via email at kristynkozar@azcitizensforthearts.org.
Tagged 2018 Arts Congress, Arizona, art, contest, students