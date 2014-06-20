The ‘prison’ that you can’t see

March 2017
The public is invited to attend a free film screening and discussion of “The Prison in Twelve Landscapes,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Burton Barr Central Library’s Pulliam Auditorium, 1221 N. Central Ave.
“The Prison in Twelve Landscapes” excavates the hidden geographies of the modern prison system by offering a film about the prison in which we never see an actual penitentiary. Stories include a California mountainside where female prisoners fight wildfires, to a Bronx warehouse full of goods destined for the state correctional system, to an Appalachian coal town betting its future on the promise of prison jobs.
In each place, viewers encounter new characters and new situations, for example, a patch of grass and singular swing set at the corner of the block in a neighborhood in Los Angeles that was built to thwart ex-inmates with sex offender status who are barred from living within 2,000 feet of parks or schools.
Grace Gámez with the American Friends Service Committee will lead a post-film discussion. RSVP at www.prisonlandscapes.eventbrite.com. Seating is first come, first served. More information is available at: https://www.prisonlandscapes.com.
Tagged documentary, landscapes, Phoenix, Prison