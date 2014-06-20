Volunteers sought for summer STEM program

May 2017
A team of volunteer professionals will join teachers at Moon Mountain Elementary School, 13425 N. 19th Avenue, to offer a hands-on, project based STEM Academy summer camp experience for fourth, fifth and sixth grade students. The four-day summer camp, June 5-8, is presented through a partnership of the Washington Elementary School District and HandsOn Greater Phoenix and its education program, Your Experience Counts.
The STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) Academy is designed for a total of 80 students –20 students each enrolled in one of the four tracks for exploration during the camp: Robotics & Coding; Renewable Resources; Bricklab Engineering; or Forensics Investigation Lab.
To provide expertise, mentoring and collaboration with the students, more than 100 volunteers with experience in technology, communications, engineering, science, education and other professional fields, are being recruited. Classes will be held each morning of the four-day camp and volunteers will work alongside students for at least one morning of the camp and/or for the final day showcase event.
To register for one or more days of the camp, visit www.handsonphoenix.org/, or for more information about the STEM Academy, contact Mike Beardslee, Educational Programs Manager: mike@handsonphoenix.org; 602-973-2212, ext. 239.
