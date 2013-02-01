Watch out for monsoon damage repair scams

July 2017
Heavy rain, strong winds, and microbursts from monsoon storms can wreak havoc on homes and yards during this time of year. Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to be wary of unsolicited contractors coming to homes and offering help with repairs or cleanup related to monsoon storms.
“Major storms often bring in storm-chasing scam artists who try to take advantage of homeowners coping with damage to their homes,” said Brnovich. “Arizonans need to think twice before hiring a person who shows up at their door with an offer that may be too good to be true.”
The following tips can help avoid high-pressure sales tactics and home repair scams:
For more consumer protection tips, visit https://www.azag.gov/consumer/door-to-door. If you believe you have been the victim of a home repair scam or any other type of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.