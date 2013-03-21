You can help make Phoenix graffiti-free

February 2017
By Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton
The City of Phoenix is committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe, clean, and beautiful for the wellbeing and enjoyment of all our residents and visitors. To support this vision for our community, we are working together to make sure all Phoenix neighborhoods are graffiti free.
Graffiti is vandalism – a crime that decreases property values, increases blight, and can contribute to the decline of our neighborhoods. That’s why tackling this issue head-on is a priority and a joint effort between neighbors and the City.
Phoenix Police, our Neighborhood Services Department, and valuable community partners work together year-round to promote a “Graffiti-Free Phoenix” – and there’s a standing invitation to residents looking to do their part.
Our Graffiti Busters team removes graffiti from properties with permission from the owners, but anyone can call to report an incident. Each time graffiti is removed from a property, city staff offers free-color-matched paint to the owner to encourage them to reduce future cases of vandalism on their own. This speeds up the removal process and keeps our neighborhoods looking clean.
For the third year, I proclaimed February “Graffiti Free Phoenix Awareness Month,” to ask all residents to help keep our neighborhoods free of blight by reporting – or cleaning – graffiti.
You’ll see simple reminders – on downtown billboards and city vehicles – of ways to help us wipe out graffiti. Throughout the month, Neighborhood Services will provide free paint and supplies to any group organizing a community clean up to help us wipe out graffiti in Phoenix. And throughout the year, we offer workshops to teach residents and business owners how to use paint sprayers or pressure washers to remove graffiti – and these workshop videos are also available online.
Since 2015, the city has removed more than 90,000 instances of graffiti – that’s more than 16,000 gallons of paint! And though we still have work to do, our efforts to draw attention to this community issue are already working: The number graffiti complaints and required removals between the first and second year of our effort have been cut in half.
Keeping our city graffiti free starts with reporting – and it’s easy. You can report graffiti in your community in three ways: Call (602) 534-4444; email blight@phoenix.gov and include the address if you know it; or click “Report It” on phoenix.gov and complete the online blight reporting form.
To help spread the word and let the community know about your neighborhood clean-up efforts, use the hashtags #GraffitiFreePHX and #iLovePHX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information or to request graffiti-removal supplies, call (602) 534-4444 or visit http://www.phoenix.gov/nsd.
Together, we can make Phoenix graffiti free.
Tagged awareness, graffiti, Phoenix, report graffiti, vandalism