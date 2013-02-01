Young soccer players host food drive

December 2017
The Madison Futbol Club (MFC) and Showcase Honda on Nov. 18 teamed up to help kick out hunger this holiday season with a food drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul.
The Madison Futbol Club has more than 1,000 boys and girls currently playing rec and club soccer here in Central Phoenix and they wanted to give back to the community. The MFC’s club sponsor, Showcase Honda, challenged the players to fill up the truck bed of one of their Honda Ridgelines with canned and boxed food.
Shawn Grunewald, president of the MFC, said, “The MFC players and their families did an amazing job of giving back to the community and this generosity will help St. Vincent de Paul continue to do their great work this holiday season.”
This is the first year that Showcase Honda has been a sponsor of the MFC and partnered up to give back to the community. Katie Reeves, Operations manager at Showcase Honda, said, “Showcase Honda is proud to sponsor the MFC and team up for this great event. Showcase Honda loves giving back to the community and teaming up with our local organizations to help make a difference in the Central Phoenix community.”
For additional photos of the food drive or more information on the Madison Futbol Club, visit http://www.mfcphx.org.
