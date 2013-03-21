New alert system for seniors who wander

When a senior living with Alzheimer’s wanders, it causes immediate panic and concern for family caregivers. Unfortunately, nearly half of families caring for an aging adult with Alzheimer’s have experienced a loved one wandering, according to a recent survey by Home Instead, Inc.

To help keep these seniors safe, Home Instead Senior Care has launched a free tool, the Missing Senior Network (MissingSeniorNetwork.com), now available in the Phoenix area. Similar to other alert systems, family caregivers can notify a network about a missing senior with Alzheimer’s. What makes this system unique? Families can create a free account and input their network of friends and neighbors before a wandering event occurs. Then, if a senior wanders, families can quickly activate their personal network, sending out an alert via text or e-mail.

The alert system is part of Prevent Wandering—a free community education program that helps families gain insight into what triggers these events and steps they can take to keep loved ones safe, developed in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association.