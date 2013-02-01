New Senior Chorus begins Oct. 19

Jewish Family & Children’s Service is offering a new and expanded session of Creative Aging classes for the fall.

Creative Aging is a national initiative based on studies showing that older adults live longer and better if they are actively involved in the Arts. The movement is aimed at fostering an understanding of the vital relationship between creative expression and quality of life for older adults.

New this year is the formation of a Senior Chorus that will meet on Thursday mornings at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, starting in October. The class is taught by Dan Kurek, who has an extensive background in opera performance himself, and who has served as musical director for theaters throughout the Valley, as well as being the choir director at Temple Chai for eight years.

“The purpose of the chorus is to spread as much sunshine as possible while giving participants a chance to sing and socialize in a group,” said Janet Arnold, JFCS Director of the Creative Aging program. “The repertoire will include Broadway, American songbook and rock and roll. The chorus will be available to sing at a variety of events.”

Rehearsals take place 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning Oct. 19, at Temple Chai. A final public performance is set for Sunday, Jan. 14. Cost for the 12-week program is $80.

Register online at www.jfcsaz.org/creativeaging, or contact Janet Arnold at 480-599-7198, or SeniorConciergeServices@jfcsaz.org.