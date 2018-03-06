A & E Briefs

‘Million Dollar Quartet’

March 7-April 15

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Road

602-254-2151

This stage show imagines the now-legendary 1956 recording session of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis and features a score of rock hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” and “Hound Dog,” played by the actors onstage. Tickets are $35-$85 (fees included). Visit http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/milliondollar.

‘Don’t Hold Your Breath’

EPIK Dance Company

March 9-11 & 16-17

Helen K. Mason

Performing Arts Center

1333 E. Washington St.

This show follows Kat, a woman tiptoeing the line between her party girl past and the thought of finally growing up and settling down. Typically confident and self-assured, she’s now grappling with the idea of life and death. Her thoughts take her to memories of her past and visions for her future as she faces the reality that life is finite and tomorrow is not promised. Tickets are $22.50 general admission. Visit www.epikdanceco.org.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

Convergence Ballet

March 17-18

Herberger Theater

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Follow Alice as she loses herself in the topsey-turvey world of Wonderland, featuring mesmerizing visual effects, stunning new costumes, and encounters with all your favorite Wonderland characters. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 for children/students with ID, plus fees. Show times are 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

Jazz Coffee House

6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 18

Dosia Carlson Center,

Church of the Beatitudes

555 W. Glendale Ave.

Featuring the Beth Lederman Quartet. Beth Lederman has a unique piano style that will delight all jazz enthusiasts. The Lederman family ran one of the best music stores in Phoenix for many years. Suggested $5 donation at the door. Visit www.beatitudeschurch.org/concerts.

Urban Nocturnes Spring Concert

7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 22

Trinity Cathedral

100 W. Roosevelt St.

602-254-7126

Urban Nocturnes returns in string trio format for a concert of music for violin and viola that will focus primarily on works from Eastern Europe. Tickets are $15, available online or at the door. Free parking. For more information, visit trinitymusicaz.org.

‘ROCK’

7:30 p.m. March 22-24

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Road

602-254-2151

“ROCK” pays tribute to well-known rock music spanning the ’70s to the 21st Century. This high-impact, entertaining show features dance and aerial works set to a wide variety of rock music, including classic rock, grunge, punk rock, big hair bands, and more. Tickets are $20-$30 (plus service fee). Visit www.scorpiusdance.com.

‘The Great Comedians’

March 23-25

Herberger Theater

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Brad Zinn’s The Great Comedians, Those Felt Hat and Big Cigar Funny Men,” is a heartfelt, one-man salute to his childhood heroes that includes generous portions of comedy, music, juggling, magic, rope spinning, audience participation, and extended impersonations of Johnny Carson, George Burns, Jack Benny, and Will Rogers. Brad’s impressions also include W. C. Fields, Groucho Marx, Jimmy Durante, George Jessel, Fred Allen, and Red Skelton. Tickets are $39-$54 plus fees. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

Annie Moscow in Concert

7 p.m. Saturday, March 24

North Mountain Visitor Center

12950 N. 7th St.

602-343-5125

Annie Moscow conveys her artistry as a performer, contemporary poet and modern-day storyteller, with her fresh perspective and unique themes. With a piano style that ranges from the intimate to explosive, combined with a unique and powerful voice, her cinematic songs take your right into the picture. Tickets are $20 for this event and may be purchased at the NMVC Gift Shoppe. The night of the concert tickets are limited availability and only available at the Gift Shoppe. Tickets also may be purchased online using our PayPal account at www.saveourmountains.org (click on DONATE button) with a small surcharge of $5 per ticket purchased.