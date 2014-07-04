A & E Briefs

‘Sea Creatures’

Through July 31

Herberger Theater Art Gallery

222 E. Monroe

602-254-7399, ext. 105

The First Things First (FTF) Maricopa regions and the Herberger Theater Center (HTC) present the sixth-annual preschool children’s art exhibit, showcasing the abilities of young children (ages 2-5). The artwork was created by children in preschools and childcare centers participating in Quality First, FTF’s statewide early care and education quality improvement system. The young artists were asked to illustrate their response to the question, “What’s your favorite sea creature and why?” Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment.

‘Adaptations’

Artists Reception

6-10 p.m. Friday, July 6

Modified Arts

407 E. Roosevelt St.

480-326-6551

New works by Phoenix/Arizona artists Jessica Dzielinski, Katrina Fengler, and Katharine Leigh Simpson. Dzielinski’s loosely rendered paintings of urbanity are inspired by comic books, Dadaism, and album cover art. Fengler uses photographs as inspiration for drawings that seem to peer beyond the confines and demarcations found in the urban layout. Simpson incorporates ordinary materials such as paper to construct energetic sculptures and reliefs that are meditative yet chaotic in their composition. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through July 14.

Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins’

Arizona Broadway Theatre

July 6-22

Herberger Theater

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Magically appearing just when she’s needed most, Mary Poppins leads the Banks household on zany adventures with chimney sweeps, shopkeepers and an assortment of astonishing characters. With infectious music by Disney’s legendary Sherman brothers, “Anything Can Happen” in the world of Mary Poppins. Get ready for something “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” Tickets are $44-$73 plus fees. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

Christopher Lloyd Goes Back to the Future

7 p.m. Saturday, July 14

Orpheum Theatre

203 W. Adams

Actor Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown from “Back to the Future”) takes the stage to share hilarious and revealing behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film, his experience working with Michael J. Fox and Steven Spielberg, and much more. Come ready with your best questions for this Q&A. Tickets are $49-$135 plus fees. Visit https://phoenix.ticketforce.com.

Shamanic Healing Concert

4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 14

North Mountain Visitor Center

12950 N. 7th St.

602-343-5125

Experience the transporting music of the ancient peoples of Mexico. Maestro Yxayotl will share his ancient Mayan and Aztec instruments, including the fire flute, wind flute, and death whistle. This event will help raise funds for Save Our Mountains Foundation, a nonprofit organization and managing organization for the North Mountain Visitor Center. Tickets are $20 in advance, from the NMVC Gift Shoppe, or $25 online. Visit www.saveourmountains.org, go to the Support S.O.M.F. page and click the “Donate” Paypal button, and indicate in the memo section that your $25 “donation” is for the concert. Bring a copy of your donation receipt with you.

Jackson Browne in Concert

8 p.m. Saturday, July 14

Phoenix Symphony Hall

75 N. 2nd St.

602-262-7272

Accompanying Browne are longtime band mates Val McCallum (guitar), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Jeff Young (keyboards), Bob Glaub (bass), Alethea Mills (Vocals) and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel). Tickets are $39-$154 plus fees. Visit https://phoenix.ticketforce.com.

‘Avenue Q’

July 25-Sept. 9

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Road

602-254-2151

Part felt, part flesh and full of heart, this laugh-out-loud adults-only musical follows Princeton, a recent college grad and his new neighbors. The show, starring both puppets and humans, is still fresh, fast-paced and exuberant and explores, among other things, “What Do You Do with a B.A. in English?” For mature audiences only. Tickets are $36-$86. Visit http://www.phoenixtheatre.com.

‘Stripped Cabaret: Un-Censored, Un-Hinged, Un-Derwear’

Saturday, Aug. 4

Playhouse on the Park

1850 N. Central Ave.

602-734-5734

Enjoy tunes from a host of musicals, including numbers from “Kinky Boots,” “Bo Burnham,” “Book of Mormon,” “Spamalot,” “Spamilton” and other Spam-like musicals. Enjoy this escape from the stresses of the day, as performers poke fun, in their undies, at Broadway, pop music and tacky gimmicks. Produced by Davisson Entertainment and Seth Tucker, Music Directed by Kurtis W. Overby. A fundraiser for BLK BOX PHX. Located in the BMO Bldg. Show times are at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP. Visit http://davissonentertainment.com.

‘Newsies’

Valley Youth Theatre

Aug. 10-26

Herberger Theater

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right. Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, perfect for the whole family and every audience. Tickets are $20.50-$39.50 plus fees. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

‘Plate Expectations: Victorian Dining, Decorum & Dishes’

Through Oct. 28

Rosson House Museum,

Heritage Square

113 N. 6th St.

602-261-8063

The exhibit features an up-close look at beautiful Victorian pieces from the Museum collection, and artifacts from both turn-of-the-century Phoenix and ancient Native American settlements that were found in and around Heritage Square during its restoration in the 1970s, and archaeological digs in the 1990s. Museum visitors also get to learn where turn-of-the-century Phoenicians got their food (hint: not at Fry’s or Bashas’), and what eating a meal may have been like in this upper class home. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m. Sunday. Tours begin every hour, on the hour. Tickets are $9 adults, $8 seniors/military/students, $4 for children. Closed on July 4. Visit www.heritagesquarephx.org.