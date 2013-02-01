Art classes set for 19North Arts Center

North Central News

 
Shannon McBride, executive director of the new 19North nonprofit organization, sits in the lobby of the new 19North Arts Center, where professional and student artists’ works are exhibited on a rotating basis (photo by Teri Carnicelli).

19North has partnered with the Phoenix Center for the Arts to offer a series of summer art classes at the new 19North Art Center, 1820 W. Northern Ave., Ste. 30

Most classes begin the week of May 14 and include: landscape painting; acrylic still life painting; drawing for beginners; and painting for beginners. Another round of classes, with the addition of mixed media for beginners, begin in July.

For details, visit https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org/, and under the Classes tab, select “Painting and Drawing.” Scroll down to May, and look for 19North in the subject head, for example, “19North: Drawing for Beginners.”

 

 

