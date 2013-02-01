Art classes set for 19North Arts Center

19North has partnered with the Phoenix Center for the Arts to offer a series of summer art classes at the new 19North Art Center, 1820 W. Northern Ave., Ste. 30

Most classes begin the week of May 14 and include: landscape painting; acrylic still life painting; drawing for beginners; and painting for beginners. Another round of classes, with the addition of mixed media for beginners, begin in July.

For details, visit https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org/, and under the Classes tab, select “Painting and Drawing.” Scroll down to May, and look for 19North in the subject head, for example, “19North: Drawing for Beginners.”