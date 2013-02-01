Choral festival returns to church

The Sing Phoenix! Choral Festival returns to Church of the Beatitudes, Oct. 18-20. This year’s festival will feature five choirs, more than 250 singers, and chamber orchestra.

The festival takes place all weekend, with several events open to the public, including a final concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. All events are located at Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Ave.

This year will honor the life and works of Morten Lauridsen, who will serve as festival clinician and guest of honor. Lauridsen will host a variety of musical events open to the public, culminating in a performance of his music the evening of Oct. 20.

Tickets are $50 for a full Festival Ticket, which covers admission to any event taking place all weekend. Tickets are $25 for general admission to the closing concert on Oct. 20.

For a list of events, tickets and more, visit www.beatitudeschurch.org/sing-phoenix-2018.