Micro homes, art, more at Shemer

Shemer Art Center hosts a Southwest MicroLiving event, which will showcase the latest trends in artistic design and architecture through a display of 10 tiny homes to tour, March 3-4 and March 10-11 at the Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road.

The tiny homes are showcased as part of a larger festival that celebrates sustainability and features micro art, micro gardening, and micro brews, plus features Arizona artists, art demonstrations, presentations, live music, food and business vendors, and a micro-art raffle.

Each weekend will have a special theme to go along with the events and activities. March 3-4 will showcase garden and floral art, as well as raised and hanging garden beds. On March 10-11, enjoy bonsai, raku and ceramic art showcased throughout the event.

Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both weekends. Admission costs is $10 per person and $20 per family. For more information, call 602-262-4727 or visit www.shemerartcenter.org.