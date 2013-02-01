North Central News

 
Micro homes, art, more at Shemer

March 2018

Shemer Art Center hosts a Southwest MicroLiving event, which will showcase the latest trends in artistic design and architecture through a display of 10 tiny homes to tour, March 3-4 and March 10-11 at the Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road.

Japanese shou-sugi-ban-style charred wood siding is used on the exterior of Hunter Floyd and Damon Wake’s “Cinder Box,” featured in the 2014 Southwest MicroLiving event at the Shemer Art Center (submitted photo).

The tiny homes are showcased as part of a larger festival that celebrates sustainability and features micro art, micro gardening, and micro brews, plus features Arizona artists, art demonstrations, presentations, live music, food and business vendors, and a micro-art raffle.

Each weekend will have a special theme to go along with the events and activities. March 3-4 will showcase garden and floral art, as well as raised and hanging garden beds. On March 10-11, enjoy bonsai, raku and ceramic art showcased throughout the event.

Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both weekends. Admission costs is $10 per person and $20 per family. For more information, call 602-262-4727 or visit www.shemerartcenter.org.

