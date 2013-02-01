Cigar lounge opens in Sunnyslope area

After more than a year of construction and extensive renovations, Embargo Cigar Lounge is set to open this month at 8341 N 7th St.

The shop will feature a variety of cigar options ranging in price from $5 to $30. The main focus will be on boutique manufacturers, while the rest will be familiar core products. An indoor smoking lounge will be available to sample your purchases.

“The industry has really changed a lot over the last few decades,” said David Feinberg, lead humidor assistant, “and you can find some outstanding products from Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.”

The shop sports a walk-in humidor, and locker storage space will be available for rent. A private members lounge has been constructed in a separate building on the other side of the 1,700-square-foot patio, which will have its own locker space and 24-7 access. The private member lounge will open in about six months, but memberships can be pre-purchased now.

A grand opening week-long celebration is set for Nov. 12-17, with a different manufacturers’ rep on hand each day with samples and sales specials.

The grand opening festivities will wrap on Saturday, with more sales, a barbecue, live music and more.

Hours are expected to be 9 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 602-831-2404 or visit www.EmbargoCigars.com.