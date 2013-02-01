New owners at Antiques on Central

Antiques on Central, 730 E. Missouri Ave., welcomes two new owners. Jeffrey Shane Scruggs and Jim Alexander hope to ad some new dynamics to this great antique store, which features more than 50 dealers offering everything from 18th Century finery to Mid-Century funk.

Sylvia Wells will remain a partner and ensure that the transition is a smooth one.

Watch for new marketing strategies and special events as they grow the business of this long-standing shopping destination. A Re-Grand Opening Spring Sale is planned soon, visit the website at https://www.antiqueson central.com for updates.

Scruggs and Alexander will continue to strive for diversity in their inventory and widen the appeal to urbanites and millennials alike. Store hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 602-264-4525.