New salon has studio spaces

Sola Salon Studios, 6016 N. 16th St., celebrates the grand opening of its newest salon in Phoenix, located in the Sunbrite Corner.

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 380 locations nationwide. Today, more than 10,000 salon professionals operate successful businesses inside Sola Salons.

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and make-up artists. The Central Phoenix location offers 31 studios and 6,520-square-feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients.

Studios are still available at Sola Salons Uptown Phoenix. For more information or to take a tour, call Steve at 602-510-2454 or e-mail solauptownphoenix@gmail.com.