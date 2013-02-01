Parking lot sale at antique store

Camelback Antiques celebrates its one-year anniversary at its new location, 2230 E. Indian School Road. The antique mall will mark the occasion with a sale March 16-19, with all 50 dealers participating.

A highlight of the anniversary festivities will be a Flea Market/Parking Lot Sale on Sunday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customer parking for the event is in the Global Home/Heidelberg Bakery lot, just west of the Camelback Antiques parking area.

For more information, e-mail Stace Robbins sr@camelbackantiques.com.