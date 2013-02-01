Retirement home voted as ‘great place to work’

Holiday Retirement’s Madison Meadows community, 7211 N. 7th St., has been certified as a great workplace by Great Place to Work Institute.

The designation was based on extensive ratings provided by Madison Meadows associates through The Culture Audit and Trust Index Survey. These tools provide insight into an organization’s value system, programs and practices, and measure levels of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

For more information about Madison Meadows, call 602-944-4222.