Stanton to deliver final ‘State of City’ address

Join more than 1,000 Valley business and government leaders, Phoenix City Council members and the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce to hear Mayor Greg Stanton’s final State of the City Address, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, 340 N. 3rd St.

As he ends his term, Mayor Stanton will share the City of Phoenix’s progress over the past year and provide a glimpse at how the city plans to carry on a legacy of innovation and growth.

This event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $80 for chamber members and $95 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.phoenixchamber.com/events. For questions, call 602-495-2182.