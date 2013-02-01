TechFly launches with free device contest

TechFly is a new start-up in the North Central Phoenix area that provides quick and efficient, third-party tech support. With one call or online submission, TechFly’s technicians can arrive on-location to help you set-up new devices or troubleshoot any of your dysfunctional tech.

TechFly is great for busy families who are reliant on technology for work, play and constant communication. TechFly is introducing itself to the neighborhood with a summer sweepstakes and a chance to win a free device—Ring Doorbell, Roku, Blink Video—or two hours of free tech support each week through Aug. 24. Sign up at www.TechFly.com/Contest.