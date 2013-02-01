‘Bar Brawl’ returns to Jade Bar

July 2018
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, 5700 E. McDonald Drive, is gearing up for its fourth annual Bar Brawl at jade bar, where regional mixologists will compete in a series of cocktail showdowns, vying for champion bragging rights. Every Sunday at 8 p.m. from July 15 to Aug. 26, resort guests and locals are invited to cheer on the competitors while enjoying music by DJ Hybrid Thirty3 and a menu of “Bar Brawl Bites” and specialty cocktails at happy hour prices. Sanctuary’s Executive Chef Beau MacMillan and Lead Mixologist Eddie Aces will emcee the events, and admission is free.
The number of competitors has doubled from 8 to 16, reflecting local interest and popularity. And the judging panel will include celebrity hosts from the resort’s 2018 Lunch & Learn program, including TV personality Carl Ruiz; Chef James Porter of Prescott, Arizona’s Terra Farm + Manor; Barman extraordinaire Tony Abou-Ganim; and Chicago restaurateur Danny Grant.
The Bar Brawl schedule and featured competitors follows:
July 15
o Piroose Amini, Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
o Alli Greenhalgh, Second Story Liquor Bar
o Matt Allen, Westin Kierland
o Conner Barrett, House Brasserie
July 22
o Fernando Bambaren, Virtu
o Bobby Kramer, Brickyard
o Lyndsi Hastings-Mundy, Undertow
o Travis Garcia, Mountain Shadows
July 29
o Justin Arellano, The Camby
o Christian Beck, Buck and Rider
o Ashley Cibor, The Ostrich
o Kayla Szeliga, Blue Hound
Aug. 5
o Dustin Bolin, Truck Shop
o Iesha Fairington, Chelsea’s Kitchen
o Sam Olguin, Counter Intuitive
o Greg Neises, Hotel Valley Ho
Semi-final rounds will take place on Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, with the Championship event on Aug. 26. For more information, visit click here.
Tagged bar, brawl, Camelback, competition, jade bar, Sanctuary