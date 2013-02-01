ALP Thrift Boutique holds 2-for-1 sale

The Assistance League of Phoenix Thrift Boutique will celebrate National Thrift Shop Day for two days—on Aug. 17 and 18—with a 2-for-1 sale. The shop is located at 7044 N. 7th St.

All clothing, including women’s, men’s and children’s, will be buy one/get one of equal or lesser value for free.

Assistance League of Phoenix is a nonprofit; every purchase supports the mission to serve Phoenix children in need. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 602-944-9845.