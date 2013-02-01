Benefit assists senior animals

Rusty’s Angels Sanctuary hosts its fifth-annual Sunday Funday event, benefitting senior dogs, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Rum Runner’s Bar, 8355 N. 7th St. Enjoy vendor booths, food available for purchase, and a raffle prize drawing every quarter hour. The grand prize is a seven-night stay for up to four people in a Mexico destination of their choice: Nuevo Vallarta, Acapulco, Rivera Maya, or Los Cabos (airfare not included).

Other raffle prizes include four Arizona Diamondback Reserve Dugout tickets; a Total Wine Tasting Class for up to 20 people; a 50-inch flat screen TV; four Park Hopper passes to Disneyland; a carload pass to Bearizona; Southwest Airlines domestic round-trip tickets; two indoor skydiving passes to SkyVenture; two seats on the Verde Canyon Railroad Tour; a foursome of Golf at Augusta Ranch, and more. Raffle tickets are $2 and advance sales are available at www.rustysangelssanctuary.org (need not be present to win).

Admission to the event is free. No animals will be present, this is not an adoption event.

Rusty’s Angels Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and caring environment for senior and special-needs canines. Through rescue, foster, adoption, education and hospice, Rusty’s Angels creates nurturing homes for them to live out their twilight years.

For more information, visit the website or e-mail rustysangelssanctuary@gmail.com.