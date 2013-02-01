Butter Ball is a loveable lunk

At a little over 100 pounds, Butter Ball lives up to his name and will melt your heart as quickly as butter. This gentle giant is a beautiful Dogue de Bordeaux who came to the Arizona Humane Society from a local shelter that did not have the space for him.

This handsome hunk-a-dunk knows the perfect family is out there waiting for him. Butter Ball loves toys and is said to be a very polite and sharing pup. With so much of him to go around, there is lots of love for him to give and receive, as he also loves to be loved. If you have a treat in one hand and the other one ready to give lots of pets, you and Butter Ball are sure to be best of friends.

Meet Butter Ball by visiting him at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus, located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee is $300 and includes microchip and vaccinations. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number A586676.

Please note: This pet might have been adopted by the time you visit the shelter, however AHS has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes. To see all adoptable animals right now, visit www.azhumane.org/findapet.