Clothing drive for homeless women, kids

The United Methodist Women (UMW) are requesting donations of basic women’s and children’s clothing and women’s work place clothes for UMOM and its Arizona homeless shelters, which also provide supportive services of job training and education towards employment.

During the month of March, drop off women’s and children’s clothing for UMOM at Crossroads UMC, 7901 N Central Ave. The UMW will deliver the clothing to UMOM in April.

For more information, call Margarita Monjaraz, Crossroads UMC, at 602-944-1524.