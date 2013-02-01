Free admission, demonstrations

Join Pueblo Grande Museum and S.A.L.T. (Study of Ancient Lifeways and Technologies) in celebrating World Atlatl Day on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. The museum is celebrating by offering free admission all day, and the local primitive skills group S.A.L.T. will put on an atlatl demonstration and accuracy contest.

The atlatl is a weapon predating the bow and arrow. Used worldwide for thousands of years, it proved an effective weapon. A stick with a hook on the end to hold the dart/spear, it increased the distance, speed and force of the dart/spear. Visitors can try throwing darts using the atlatl and even join in the accuracy competition.

This event and the museum are free and open to the public, donations are welcome. Pre-registration is not required and no experience is needed to join the atlatl competition. The museum is located at 4619 E. Washington St. For more information, call 602-495-0901 or visit www.pueblogrande.com.