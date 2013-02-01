Fresh fruit and veggies on a bus

Many Arizonans do not have access to healthy food options, which can lead to chronic health issues such as diabetes or obesity. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) and Farm Express have launched a new Farm Express mobile market minibus to deliver affordable produce directly to communities with limited or no access to fresh and healthy options.

The minibus, once a standard passenger bus, is the second vehicle from Farm Express and has been retrofitted with shelves and refrigeration to store fresh fruits and vegetables, which are sold to residents in the Central Phoenix, Sunnyslope, and North Phoenix areas at a very low cost. Route stops include schools, senior centers, apartment complexes, health clinics, and other key community gathering places in neighborhoods. Cash, credit/debit and SNAP/EBT accepted.

In addition to providing access to healthy foods, the program distributes cookbooks, nutrition pamphlets, and healthy eating guides so consumers know how to prepare these fresh foods and incorporate them into their meal planning.

To follow the Farm Express mobile markets, go to DiscoveryTriangle.org/farmexpress. Be sure to select the schedule for the minibus for the North Central route and schedule.