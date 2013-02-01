Fundraiser features vintage cars, raffles

The Fundraiser Benefit for Lucky Dog Rescue is set for 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at The Rhythm Room, 1019 E. Indian School Road. The donation cover charge is a $10 and all proceeds go to benefit Lucky Dog Rescue. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The 21 and older benefit will feature live performances from rockabilly favorites, The Booze Bombs, local band Pat Roberts and The Heymakers, along with Chops and the Shakem Ups.

The Transplants Club will host the Pre-1964 Vintage Car Show, vendors will be there and Lucky Dog’s rescue dogs, up for adoption, will also be at the event. The Pin-up ladies “Devoted Dolls” from Phoenix will be on hand to pose for pictures. A raffle with amazing prizes also will be included. One of the raffle items is a beautiful Gretsch guitar.

For more information on Lucky Dog Rescue and on the event, contact Dee Alschuler at 602-321-8376, or dee@luckydogrescue.org.