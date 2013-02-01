Get 60 pounds of produce for $12

Borderlands Food Bank, a nonprofit organization located in Nogales, Ariz., hosts a monthly “Produce on Wheels” distribution of slightly bruised or past-date fruits and vegetables that otherwise would have been dumped in a landfill.

For your contribution of $12, you can receive up to 60 pounds of seasonal produce at variously locations around the Valley each month. A new distribution site is coming to the parking lot of Crossroads United Methodist Church 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, and will continue the fourth Saturday of the month thereafter.

Note that some items are limited in quantity, and the line forms fast, so it’s best to get there early.

Crossroads is located at 7901 N. Central Ave. For more information, visit www.borderlandsproducerescue.org.