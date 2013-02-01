Girl Scouts offer free intro event at NMVC

In an effort to educate girls and women about the power, impact and fun of Girl Scouting, Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) wil host its first-ever PowerUP G.I.R.L.s event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 14 at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St.

The free event will feature a variety of activities for girls from K-12, including interactive STEM projects, and will offer a taste of Girl Scouting. Whether you want to register your daughter, become a volunteer, or both, local staff members and volunteers will be on hand to help you get started. No registration required. For more information, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/powerup.