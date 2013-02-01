Holocaust survivor shares his experience

Oskar Knoblauch, a Valley resident and Holocaust survivor, will share his harrowing experience 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 at Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave.

“The Holocaust was a horrific even that must never be forgotten,” Knoblauch says. “I use my experiences to teach tolerance and respect.”

Knoblauch’s presentation is part of the JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment, which hosts programs at Beth El on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Attendance is free, but RSVPS are requested to Alicia@bethelphoenix.com, or 602-944-3359. Light refreshments will be served.