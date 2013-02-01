Japanese garden seeks volunteers to spruce up

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, 1125 N. 3rd Ave., is putting out a call to volunteers for its Annual Garden Clean-Up Day, set for 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

The gates open for a new season on Oct. 2 and the garden needs to spruce up just a bit, with some weeding, removal of dead vegetation, pruning trees, and more. Wear comfortable clothing, closed-toed shoes and bring garden gloves as well as sunscreen, insect repellent and lots of water. If you have any garden tools at home, feel free to bring them. Participants under the age of 18 are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

When you arrive and check in, you will be assigned to a clean-up crew working in one section of the garden according to your comfort level. Some complimentary snacks and beverages will be available.

No pre-registration is necessary. For more information, call the office at 602-274-8700.