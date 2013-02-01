Meeting features two animal rescue groups

The Sunnyslope Historical Society is honored to be a neighbor to The Arizona Humane Society and a friend to Rusty’s Angels Sanctuary. Both of these nonprofit organizations will present to the society’s members and friends about the work that they do, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Sunnyslope History Museum, 737 E. Hatcher Road.

The Arizona Humane Society will be represented by Page Englert, and Rusty’s Angels will be represented by founder Emilee Spear. Some adoptable animals may be brought to the event.

A light lunch will be served, which is free for Sunnyslope Historical Society members, and $5 for non-members. The event itself free and open to the public. For more information, call the museum at 602-331-3150.