Movie, pet-friendly fun at CityScape

Lost Our Home Pet Rescue will host its fourth-annual Doggie Date Night 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 9 at CityScape, located at 1 E. Washington St. in Downtown Phoenix. The free event is a fun evening for families and individuals to come out and watch Disney’s animated feature film, “Bolt,” on a giant, outdoor LED screen.

There will be food, merchandise from local vendors and fun activities like a doggie kissing booth, doggie speed dating with adoptable pups, and the chance to win raffle prizes.

Viewers are invited to bring their picnic blankets, chairs and well-mannered dogs for a night of free fun under the city lights.