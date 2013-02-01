Paint your own cookies for dad

Local entrepreneur and food decorator Michelle Ingalls will present a Father’s Day Cookie Decorating Class 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Craft Nights by The Hippie Hobby, 10832 N. 32nd St.

Ingalls is the inventor of Sugarprism food paints, which can be applied to most edible using regular painting methods. The paints are vibrant and can overlap, and taste like vanilla.

The class, for ages 12 and older, will involve decorating pre-made cookies with “dad-themed” artwork. A gift bag will be provided to take the cookies home. Cost is $35 per person. To register, visit www.craftnights.com or call 602-341-3570.