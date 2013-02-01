Phoestivus returns to downtown

Inspired by the famous Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas markets in Germany) and Seinfeld’s Festivus, a parody and secular holiday celebrated in an episode of the show, Phoestivus is an all-inclusive December celebration.

The Phoestivus holiday markets, set for 5-10 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 13 & 20 at 721 N. Central Ave., feature more than 150 local vendors. The event also boasts traditions such as the Phoestivus Pole, Pheats of Strength, and the Airing of Grievances.

This event is free and family friendly. Free on-site and street parking is available. Or, take the light rail and get off at the Roosevelt St. station. Visit www.phoestivus.com.