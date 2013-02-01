Proposal to reduce lanes on Osborn Rd.

The city of Phoenix Street Transportation Department invites the public to attend an open house meeting to discuss proposed safety modifications for Osborn Road between 15th and 19th avenues.

The meeting will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at Saint Gregory Catholic Church–Gordon Hall, 3424 N. 18th Ave.

The proposed safety modifications for Osborn Road include the removal of one vehicular-travel lane in each direction. Reducing travel lanes allows the roadway to be repurposed to include design elements such as a center-turn lane and buffered bike lanes. According to city officials, these design elements would help create a safer environment for all users of the roadway, add greater connectivity to area activity centers and improve bicycle lane connectivity. The new proposed bike lanes would connect to existing bike lanes on Osborn Road east of 19th Avenue and existing bike lanes on 15th Avenue.

A similar plan was proposed in late 2016 for a much larger stretch of the heavily traveled Missouri Avenue (between 19th Avenue and 24th Street), but an outpouring of negative feedback from the public put the brakes on that project last year, and perhaps indefinitely.

The proposed striping plans and other supporting information for the Osborn Road project will be made available at the May 3 meeting. The information presented at this meeting also will be made available on the Osborn Road project webpage following the meeting.

This proposed modifications for this project are anticipated to be completed as part of a planned pavement overlay project that will take place in fall 2018 or spring 2019. If you have questions or comments, contact Mark Melnychenko, Street Transportation Department deputy director, at 602-534-0592 or e-mail OsbornRoad@phoenix.gov.