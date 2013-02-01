Deals on seasonal flavors, margaritas

Through April 30, guests of Woody’s Macayo Mexican Restaurant can raise their glass to celebrate the margarita’s 70th Anniversary with an original margarita for just $8.99, featuring 1800 Reposado tequila and Cointreau—the authentic combination Margarita Sames first used in 1948, when she is credited with inventing the now-famous cocktail.

Diners also can enter Macayo’s Margarita in Mexico contest by texting MACAYO to 67664 or by filling out the contest form at www.macayo.com/margaritainmexico. Entrants will be added to Macayo’s VIP E-Club, and will become eligible to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to an all-inclusive resort in either Cabo San Lucas or Puerta Vallarta for four days and three nights. Blackout dates may apply.

Also through April 30, diners can enjoy special dishes that showcase authentic flavors and Macayo’s culinary commitment to quality cooking and fresh ingredients. Select menu items are available to highlight the season.

Woody’s Macayo is located at 3815 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-264-6141.