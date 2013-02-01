Four food fests set for November

What is better than basking in the cool outdoor weather of fall while enjoying some of your favorite food, live local music, hands-on fun activities and maybe an adult beverage or two—all while helping out worthwhile organizations.

This month Phoenix welcomes four food-related festivals to its city parks, and each has something to suit any taste bud.

The Southwest VegFest will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. Enjoy delicious vegan food from local restaurants, expert speakers, a kids activity area, fitness zone, and lively entertainment to create a fun and welcoming environment. Admission is free. All profits from SW VegFest 2018 will go to Mercy for Animals. Visit https://www.swvegfest.com.

Save room for dessert, as the 9th-Annual Roosevelt Row Pie Social takes place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 on the west lawn of Hance Park, 1242 N. Central Ave. The tasty event is all about pie sharing, featuring the culinary masterpieces of celebrity chefs and community members alike paired with live music, a community “pie” art installation from Bioscience High School students, storytelling from Shoo Flies, a bake sale from Arizona School for the Arts, and more. Admission is free, and pie “tasting” tickets are 5 for $15. Visit https://www.rooseveltrow.org/2018-pie-social.

The Phoenix Pizza Festival is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 on the east side of Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. This event brings together great pizza makers and local businesses for a day of cheesy awesomeness, along with live local bands, lawn games, local craft breweries, wine, dessert vendors, and a kid’s craft zone. Admission is $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, and food and beverages will need to be purchased separately from admission charge. Visit http://phoenix.pizza/index.html.

The food frenzy ends on a sweet note as the Downtown Donut Festival comes to the east side of Hance Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18. Devour delicious donuts from over 20 of the best local donut shops while enjoying craft beer, wine, mimosas, coffee, music, a kids zone and more. General admission is $8, advance purchase required. Visit www.downtowndonutfest.com.