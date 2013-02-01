Free coffee, free app from Press

National Coffee Day is on Saturday, Sept. 29, and in honor of the drink that fuels America, Press Coffee is giving people a free cup of drip coffee (any size) at its nine Valley locations (no purchase necessary).

In addition, Press Coffee is making the daily coffee run even easier with a new app now available for all of its cafes. The app allows users to place and pay for orders of drip coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks and other grab and go snacks and drinks ahead of pick up. Made-to-order food like its breakfast burrito, bagels and breakfast egg sandwich are also available at some locations.

The Press Coffee Roasters app is available for free download at the App Store and Google Play (search “Press Coffee Roasters”). Users create an account and are charged upon placing their orders. After receiving a notification that the order is ready, they can just pick it up and go.