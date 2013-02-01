Free deals and discount meals for Vets
November 2018
In support of veterans both active and retired, many Central Phoenix restaurants are offering great deals on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12 (Veterans Day observed).
- Scramble–A Breakfast Joint is offering 50 percent off the entire menu for all veterans and active duty military on Sunday, Nov. 11. (Dine in only, must show military ID or other proof of service.) Locations include 9832 N. 7th St., and 2375 E. Camelback Road. Hours are 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit www.azscramble.com.
- Fired Pie will offer a free entrée to all vets who show their ID or are in uniform on Sunday, Nov. 11. The locally owned restaurant allows you to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing your own type of dough, sauce and topping. Locations include Park Central Mall, 3110 N. Central Ave., and the Collier Center, 201 E. Washington St. Visit www.firedpie.com.
- Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill, 2121 E. Highland Ave., is offering 50 percent off the entire menu for all veterans and active duty military on Sunday, Nov. 11. (Dine in only, must show military ID or other proof of service.) The deal also is available at the Half Moon Sports Grill located at 288 E. Greenway Parkway. Visit https://www.halfmoonsportsgrill.com.
- Current and former members of the military will receive a free 10-inch, one topping black iron pizza and a soda, a $14 value, at The Phoenix Ale Brewery & Central Kitchen on Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 12. Limit one per qualifying guest (must show military ID), dine-in only. The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen is located just south of Bethany Home Road at 5813 N. 7th St. Visit http://centralkitchenaz.com/homepage.
- On “Military Monday,” Nov. 12, Twin Peaks will be offering all active and retired military members a free entrée. These guests can choose from a special menu at one of the three Valley locations, including 2135 E. Camelback Road. Visit https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com.
- Veterans and active military will receive 50% off on Sunday, Nov. 11 at Farm & Craft, located at 5538 N. 7th St., Suite 100, in The Colony shopping center just north of Missouri Avenue. Offer valid with any purchase, from open to close (limit one discount per person). Visit https://ilovefarmandcraft.com.
- Original Breakfast House, 13623 N. 32nd St., will observe Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 12 with live music from In Flight Blues, a free meal for Veterans (with military ID, any of the choices below are free or receive up to $12 off any other meal), and free donuts and coffee for all guests, and a presentation of colors at 6:30 a.m. by the The United States Air Force Honor Guard. Free meal options include OBH Benedict, Green Pork Chili Benedict, Shrimp and Grits, Garden Hash and Eggs, Fresh Raspberry and Cream Crepes, or the Apple Fritter Waffle. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit www.originalbreakfasthouse.com.
