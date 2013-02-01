Hulas set to move to new space

After a series of unforeseen construction delays, Hulas Modern Tiki will open the doors this month to its new, expansive space at 5114 N. 7th St.

Hulas owner M. Dana Mulé was given notice to vacate his original space at 4700 N. Central Ave. in October of 2016, with just over 13 months to move out. Davis Enterprises, which owns the property, had plans to redevelop the shopping center and the adjacent vacant lot to the west into high-end residential units. However, those plans are now reportedly put on hold for at least another 5 years.

Mulé had already invested more than $350,000 into renovating the new space, and he will be all-in at just over $1.3 million by the time the doors open on this 4,400-square-foot marvel with a 360-degree bar, private dining Tiki Room, the familiar Community Table, large banquette seating, an outdoor patio with gas firepit, and a hidden “Captain’s Room” with the dark, cozy feel of a speakeasy.

While the signature tiki drinks will still be front-and-center, Mule has the capacity to greatly increase the beers-on-tap offerings, and will feature a variety of local breweries as well as more popular national brands.

The new space is scheduled to open on Sept. 15. The Central Avenue location will close on Friday, Sept. 7. For updates and more information, follow them on Facebook or visit www.hulasmoderntiki.com.