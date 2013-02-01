New patio opens at Lifeboat Coffee

Lifeboat Coffee, 536 E. Dunlap Ave., had added new patio seating adjacent to the business that is located at the north end of Tony’s Plaza.

Lifeboat Coffee opened Jan. 22, 2017 after four years of being an online retailer of premium coffee beans.

Lifeboat features many organic, fair trade and direct trade whole bean or ground coffees for customers to enjoy at home or on the go, or stay and enjoy the comfortable café-style seating—and now, patio seating—as well as free WiFi.

Lifeboat offers coffees, espressos, iced drinks, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, cookies, pies and more.

Owner John Lillis understands the many needs of Sunnyslope and offers a “Human First” policy, whereby Lifeboat will serve a cup or coffee or water to anyone who asks, regardless of their address or ability to pay. For more information, call 602-315-2498.