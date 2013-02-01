Little Miss BBQ opens in Sunnyslope

Little Miss BBQ officially opened the doors to its second location on Nov. 20, in Sunnyslope at 8901 N. 7th St. The highly anticipated eatery is well known in the Valley for its tender, flavorful smoked meats, including ribs, brisket, sausage and pulled pork. This location also will sport turkey breast and, rumor has it, the occasional smoked salmon as well as weekly “specials.”

Scott and Bekke Holmes started out doing barbecue competitions around the state and fell in love with the “scene,” the challenge, and of course, the food.

The new restaurant can seat more than 100 and also has something else the original location doesn’t: bar service. Sure, it’s limited, but you can try a selection of locally brewed beers, keg wines on tap, and pre-mixed cocktails. Also new to this location will be breakfast (think burritos, egg bowls, biscuits and gravy, etc.)—though when that will begin was still up in the air as of press time.

To get the latest information, including hours and posted specials, follow them on Facebook at Little Miss BBQ – Sunnyslope or visit www.littlemissbbq.com.