Live music at new SanTan brew pub

SanTan Brewing’s newest location, at 1525 E. Bethany Home Road, launched Acoustic Wednesdays last month, where patrons can enjoy live music from popular local entertainers every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.

Get there a little early and enjoy happy hour (3-6 p.m.) or stay after the show and take advantage of reverse happy hour (9 p.m.-close). To see the full menu of available beers and food items, visit https://santanbrewing.com.