New happy hour at Central Kitchen

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, 5813 N. 7th St., has introduced a full Happy Hour menu with several hearty items featured. New Happy Hour items include: Biltmore Blonde Baja Fish Tacos; Nico’s Nachos; an 8-ounce Arizona Grass-fed Angus Cheeseburger; Black Iron Pizza of the Hour; and Southern Fried Chicken Sliders (also available in Buffalo style).

If you are looking for something tasty but less filling, try the Applewood-Smoked Bacon Popcorn or the Classic Deviled Eggs.

Choose from a selection of locally made craft beers from Phoenix Ale Brewery for just $4 to accompany your happy hour meal, including a seasonal Watermelon Ale or the popular Orange Peel IPA.

On Wednesday, July 4, Happy Hour pricing on these items will be available all day. Guests also can enjoy brunch on July 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (otherwise available weekends only).

Regular Happy Hour is available 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 623-256-3513 or visit www.centralkitchenaz.com for more information.